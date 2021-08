MORGANTOWN, WV — On August 11, the crack of pads filled the Steve Antoline Family Football Practice Field. Head coach Neal Brown and the WVU football team were hard at work, running plays and simulating game time decisions. The pace quick. The runs much cleaner, just as Brown told the media he had hoped for yesterday. With the late summer sun beating down on them and music blasting from the speakers, the Mountaineers scrimmaged in full pads for the first time.