Toledo man sentenced to prison, teen pleads to role in fatal robbery
A central Toledo man was sent to prison Wednesday for driving two teenagers to an armed robbery that turned fatal when an intended victim shot the robbers. Larry J. Norman, 22, of the 1200 block of Waverly Avenue, was sentenced by Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Joe McNamara to an indefinite term of 9 to 12 years for aggravated robbery with a firearm specification. Charges of murder and felonious assault, both with gun specifications, were dismissed.www.toledoblade.com
