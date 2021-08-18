The Must-Visit Performing Arts Theaters Throughout NoVA and DC

Live performances are back, so gather your friends to revel in a cool season of music, opera and more. In a grand preview to, and celebration of, its upcoming season, the venerable Handel and Haydn Society (H+H) is staging a free show on the Charles River Esplanade’s Hatch Memorial Shell on August 27, featuring Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 as well as the U.S. premiere of a new text to the composer’s “Ode to Joy” by former Poet Laureate and Massachusetts native Tracy K. Smith. H+H’s season officially kicks off October 8, and includes many of its usual benchmarks like Handel’s Messiah at Symphony Hall November 26–28. Symphony Hall’s main resident, Boston Symphony Orchestra (BSO), begins its 2021–2022 season at that treasured venue on September 30 with a program led by both Music Director Andris Nelsons (pictured above) and beloved composer and former Boston Pops conductor John Williams. Enjoy a free community concert featuring the two aforementioned conductors, current Pops maestro Keith Lockhart and Thomas Wilkins on October 3. Another occasional Symphony Hall resident, the Boston Philharmonic, opens its 43rd season there on October 15. Boston Baroque gets in on the classical action with its season debut on October 23 & 24 at the GBH Calderwood Studio. As usual, Boston’s own Celebrity Series hosts a variety of classical and non-classical music performances throughout its season, opening on September 18 at Arlington Street Church with a show by the Latin jazz-inflected Claudio Ragazzi Quartet. Those looking for something a bit more off the beaten path can head to Dorchester’s Peabody Hall on September 12 when Ashmont Hill Chamber Music presents a performance of Iraqi maqam—described as “the urban classical vocal tradition of Iraq”—by the ensemble Safaafir with guest Hamid Al-Saadi.