The Must-Visit Performing Arts Theaters Throughout NoVA and DC

northernvirginiamag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe show must go on! With the fall season about to start across NoVA and Washington, DC, make sure you stake out which performances are a must-see before the curtain falls at these local playhouses. Arlington & Alexandria. Founded in 1934, LTA has definitely put on its fair share of...

Lexington, MAWicked Local

Lexington Players to perform at World Theater Festival in Monaco

The Lexington Players will represent Massachusetts community theater on the world stage for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity at the Mondial du Theatre 2021 festival in Monaco this month, with their New England Theater Conference and American Association of Community Theaters award-winning production of "Who Will Sing for Lena?" by Janice Liddell.
Chappaqua, NYriverjournalonline.com

New Theater Company to Perform at Chappaqua Performing Arts Center

Will present four live performances of Songs for a New World, featuring both Westchester and NYC professionals at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center at the end of this month. This production is one of several marking the return to live professional theater in Westchester and will premiere on Friday, August...
Theater & Danceindependentnews.com

Scott Kenison Producer’s Circle Fund Brings Special Shows To the Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center's Bankhead Theater

This season, the Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center (LVPAC) will bring new and exciting shows to the Bankhead Theater with the help of the Scott Kenison Producer’s Circle Fund (SKPCF). Started in 2018, the Producer’s Circle gathers donations to help underwrite performances considered artistically significant and adventurous, while allowing ticket...
Washington, PAObserver-Reporter

Washington Community Theater returns to live performances with Into the Woods

The Washington County Theater returns to the stage this fall with a production of Into the Woods slated to entertain audiences the first two weekends in November. “It’s one of my favorite shows,” said Adam Brock, who has directed for six seasons and will take the helm of this show. “I have wanted to direct (it) for years. Into the Woods is a music-lover’s show. As a singer myself, this show is musically stunning.”
Margaretville, NYthe-reporter.net

On Stage Performances At The Open Eye Theater

“Summer Shortcuts XI,” a program of eight new 10-minute plays will open at The Open Eye Theater in Margaretville on Aug. 12. This year’s eight plays, selected by The Open Eye …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Gillette, WYGillette News Record

What's Ahead: Auditions for Gillette Community Theater 9/11 performance

The Gillette Community Theatre will be having auditions from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Campbell County Public Library for a special presentation for the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11. Sarah Tuft’s play “110 Stories,” named after the 110-story World Trade Center towers, is a live presentation of 26...
Bowling Green, KYBowling Green Daily News

Events to celebrate 100 years of Capitol Arts as theater

A 1921 advertisement in the Bowling Green Daily News hyped the showing of a silent film called “The Road of Ambition” at the Capitol theater, a downtown venue for vaudeville shows that had been repurposed for the newfangled moving pictures. The film starring Conway Tearle and Florence Dixon may not...
Theater & Dancesoconews.org

Raven Performance Arts Theatre

We are a group of individuals just like you – community-minded individuals with an interest in preserving performing arts. With funding for arts disappearing in our schools, the responsibility for supporting the arts lies firmly with us. When we banded together to save the historic Raven Theater in downtown Healdsburg, we had big dreams of enhancing the lives of every community member by offering a conveniently located, eclectic array of entertainment.
Boston, MAbostonguide.com

Fall Performing Arts Roundup

Live performances are back, so gather your friends to revel in a cool season of music, opera and more. In a grand preview to, and celebration of, its upcoming season, the venerable Handel and Haydn Society (H+H) is staging a free show on the Charles River Esplanade’s Hatch Memorial Shell on August 27, featuring Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 as well as the U.S. premiere of a new text to the composer’s “Ode to Joy” by former Poet Laureate and Massachusetts native Tracy K. Smith. H+H’s season officially kicks off October 8, and includes many of its usual benchmarks like Handel’s Messiah at Symphony Hall November 26–28. Symphony Hall’s main resident, Boston Symphony Orchestra (BSO), begins its 2021–2022 season at that treasured venue on September 30 with a program led by both Music Director Andris Nelsons (pictured above) and beloved composer and former Boston Pops conductor John Williams. Enjoy a free community concert featuring the two aforementioned conductors, current Pops maestro Keith Lockhart and Thomas Wilkins on October 3. Another occasional Symphony Hall resident, the Boston Philharmonic, opens its 43rd season there on October 15. Boston Baroque gets in on the classical action with its season debut on October 23 & 24 at the GBH Calderwood Studio. As usual, Boston’s own Celebrity Series hosts a variety of classical and non-classical music performances throughout its season, opening on September 18 at Arlington Street Church with a show by the Latin jazz-inflected Claudio Ragazzi Quartet. Those looking for something a bit more off the beaten path can head to Dorchester’s Peabody Hall on September 12 when Ashmont Hill Chamber Music presents a performance of Iraqi maqam—described as “the urban classical vocal tradition of Iraq”—by the ensemble Safaafir with guest Hamid Al-Saadi.
Theater & Dancenorthernvirginiamag.com

The Synetic Theater Returns to In-Person Performances With the Little Red Balloon Show That Built It

Synetic Theater founder Paata Svishkili faced down discrimination in the Soviet Union and built a theater dynasty in the U.S. with this show. Now, he’s bringing it back. The Synetic Theater has always achieved more with less, receiving rave reviews, full audiences, and prestigious awards while avoiding one thing most theaters build their existence around—the spoken word (for those not in the know, the physical movement- and pantomime-driven Synetic Theater is completely silent.) It’s celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, and they’re doing it with free, public performances of founder Paata Tsikurishvili’s signature The Magical Miraculous Balloon show throughout Arlington this summer and fall.
Belchertown, MADaily Hampshire Gazette

Arts Briefs: A busy weekend of theater and music

‘Reflections’ about life at Belchertown State School. The former Belchertown State School, which closed in 1992, left behind a grim legacy after 70 years of operation, as generations of mentally challenged residents there endured painful isolation and often inhumane living conditions. On Saturday, Aug. 14, at 3 p.m., The Rainbow...
Faribault, MNsouthernminn.com

Sod House Theater to perform in Faribault, surrounding areas

Helping to promote other nonprofit organizations, The Paradise Center for the Arts encourages all to attend the Sod House Theater performance at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10 at Central Park Bandshell, 510 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Other performances Sod Theater will hold in the local areas includes:. • 6 p.m....
Cambridge, MAcambridgeday.com

Theaters to demand masks, proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test for indoor performances

Theaters to demand masks, proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test for indoor performances. The American Repertory Theater and Central Square Theater have joined a dozen other stages in Greater Boston to announce Covid policies for their indoor performances: proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test is needed for all artists, staff members and audience members, and masks are required to be worn.
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

4H celebrates the performing arts

Youth take stage at Clackamas County Fair to perform music, dance and equestrian vaulting. The Clackamas County Fair is providing this year's visitors with plenty of entertainment, such as the opportunity to see local youth share their talents on stage. The 4H Performing Arts show took place on opening day, Tuesday, Aug. 17 at the main stage.
Grand Marais, MNboreal.org

Summer Theater Camp performance Friday at 1 PM

"The Dragon and the Pearl" will be performed on Friday, August 20 at 1 pm in the School courtyard between the ACA and the school. ( also the Sawtooth Elementary Garden). Please bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. Donations accepted for the support of scholarship program for theater education.
Sedona, AZsedona.biz

Visiting Tibetan Monks Perform Evening of Music In Sedona

This event is a stage performance that combines multiphonic chanting, music and dance into an unforgettable experience. The pieces are drawn from authentic temple dances, performed for thousands of years in Tibet. Tickets at: sedonya.punchpass.com. Suggested Donation: $20. All are invited. The performance is part of their 11-day tour in...
Theater & Dancewashdiplomat.com

No shot, no show: DC-area theaters need coordinated COVID strategy

The worst, it seems, is far from behind us. Studies from marketing research company Limelight Insights and Wolf Brown/AMS Analytics paint a sobering picture: As hopeful as our performing arts industry is for a return to live in-person performances this fall, our audiences are anxious, concerned and cautious. That’s to...

Comments / 0

