Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wallowa, OR

Success for Wallowa FFA members

By Paul Hall
elkhornmediagroup.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWALLOWA, OR – Wallowa FFA members had a successful fair during the Wallowa County Fair. Several members and their animals were in the championship drives for both confirmation and showmanship. Four members competed in the All-Around Showmanship on Friday night. Greenhand Champion Showman Talluah April and Reserve Champion Showman Cecilia April for swine and Champion Showman Karly Baremore for Beef. Advanced FFA member Ella Moeller was Champion Showman for beef and then was named All-Around Reserve Champion Showman.

elkhornmediagroup.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wallowa, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Wallowa, OR
Government
Wallowa County, OR
Government
County
Wallowa County, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Animals#Success#Champion Showman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...
AdvocacyPosted by
Reuters

Afghanistan faces humanitarian crisis as airlift deadline looms

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's neighbours should open their land borders to allow more people to leave, a NATO country diplomat said on Wednesday, as aid agencies warned of a looming humanitarian crisis under the new Taliban rulers. "Iran, Pakistan and Tajikistan should be pulling out more people using either...
PharmaceuticalsNBC News

Vaccine hesitancy unlikely to disappear because of FDA approval

In deciding whether to get vaccinated against Covid-19 along with his wife, Matt Zeiss has been monitoring reports of adverse side effects tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and waiting to see when U.S. regulators fully approve the vaccines' use. That happened Monday, when the Food and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy