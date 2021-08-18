Success for Wallowa FFA members
WALLOWA, OR – Wallowa FFA members had a successful fair during the Wallowa County Fair. Several members and their animals were in the championship drives for both confirmation and showmanship. Four members competed in the All-Around Showmanship on Friday night. Greenhand Champion Showman Talluah April and Reserve Champion Showman Cecilia April for swine and Champion Showman Karly Baremore for Beef. Advanced FFA member Ella Moeller was Champion Showman for beef and then was named All-Around Reserve Champion Showman.elkhornmediagroup.com
