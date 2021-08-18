11 Well-Traveled Facts About Airbnb

All products featured on Condé Nast Traveler are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “I'm still figuring out how I like to travel,” Bowen Yang says at the beginning of a chat with Conde Nast Traveler. While his upbringing was peripatetic—with years in Australia, Canada, and Colorado—recent years have been so busy that his primary excursions have been from set to set. Aside from his role as a cast member and writer on Saturday Night Live, this summer he’s been hosting one podcast (Las Culturistas) and starring in another (White Hot Heist), and writing one TV show (Schmigadoon! on Apple TV+) while starring in another (Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, currently airing on Comedy Central). The deluge of work means that the vacation time he is able to squeeze in needs to be as “sedentary” as possible, he says. In a moment between projects, Yang chatted about solo travels, a very bad day at a haunted Airbnb in the Hudson Valley, and his deep longing for room service.