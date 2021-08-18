Cancel
NFL

Cowboys' Greg Zuerlein: Remains on track for Week 1

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that Zuerlein (back) is still on track for Week 1, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. The Cowboys' decision to sign kicker Lirim Hajrullahu has to do with Hunter Niswander "having an issue," per McCarthy, rather than any setback for Zuerlein. Zuerlein has recently ramped up his workload while recovering from offseason back surgery, including handling some kicking reps at practice. Dallas' roster moves all through the offseason have reflected confidence in Zuerlein's chances of suiting up Sept. 9 at Tampa Bay for the regular-season opener.

#Cowboys#Dallas#American Football
