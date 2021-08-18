Obscura Premiere “A Valediction” Music Video
Obscura have unveiled the title track from their new album “A Valediction“. Speaking of that song in particular, the band’s mastermind Steffen Kummerer offered:. “The title track combines past and future to the present. With a combination of virtuosity, catchiness and clear arrangements, ‘A Valediction‘ unfolds a bittersweet, fragile temper and sums up the lyrical framework of the entire album. A worthy title track and characterful summit of upcoming concerts.”www.theprp.com
