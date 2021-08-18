Get a brand new Intel Core i7 11700K CPU for £279 (30% off)
The Intel Core i7 11700K is a very strong processor for gaming, inheriting the same huge single-core uptick as other 11th-gen processors while offering eight cores and sixteen threads, the exact same count as the flagship Core i9 11900K. That means nearly flagship-level performance for a much lower price - and now an Ebay seller is offering the 11700K at £60 off its normal price, just £279. That's a deal worth knowing about, so here's the link - and a little more on what makes the 11700K a suitable choice for your next PC build.www.rockpapershotgun.com
