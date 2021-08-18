Cancel
Homeless

Calls grow for united effort to get homeless Australians vaccinated

The Guardian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHomeless and vulnerable people living in central Sydney are rushing to get vaccinated, with almost 4,000 doses administered since a joint clinic was set up in May. Julie Smith, the health services manager at St Vincent de Paul’s Matthew Talbot hostel, said she had seen a dramatic drop in vaccine hesitancy over the past 12 weeks among Sydney’s homeless community as the city was forced into lockdown.

