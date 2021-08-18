Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Mock draft watch: Draft Wire goes defense first for Lions in latest 3-rounder

By Jeff Risdon
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mvsi9_0bVRAPz500

Most 2022 NFL draft projections feature the Detroit Lions selecting a quarterback with their own pick, universally projected to be in the top five overall. So it’s noteworthy when someone breaks the mold and offers a different path for Detroit.

That’s what Luke Easterling and Draft Wire did in the latest 3-round 2022 mock draft. Instead of spinning the QB roulette wheel between Spencer Rattler, Malik Willis and Sam Howell, this one instead addresses the other side of the ball.

With the No. 2 overall pick, still based on current Super Bowl odds, Draft Wire opts to roll with Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux in Detroit. Thibodeaux draws comparisons to Von Miller and Jadeveon Clowney as a prospect, and that’s surely something the Lions can use on the retooling defense.

Quarterback comes with the next pick. Using the Los Angeles Rams’ first-rounder at No. 29 overall, the projection turns to Nevada QB Carson Strong. He (hypothetically) gets a legit big-play receiver in Clemson’s Justyn Ross with the No. 34 overall pick.

The final projection sees the Lions use their third-round pick on Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker. It’s a very different type of projection model, one that subscribes more to the notion that Jared Goff could be a longer-term solution at QB for Detroit than just two seasons.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

29K+
Followers
61K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
Person
Justyn Ross
Person
Sam Howell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#Mock Draft#American Football#Draft Wire#The Detroit Lions#The Los Angeles Rams#Clemson#Penn State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Lions one-two punch may be among the NFL’s best

The Detroit Lions have several questions to be answered this season. However, their one-two punch in the backfield may be among the best in the NFL. The pads are now on and the real test will begin. Make no mistake about it, there is no such thing as an ‘easy’ NFL practice. But full pads and contact is a different animal than helmets and shorts.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Detroit Lions Reportedly Signing New Quarterback

The Detroit Lions bolstered their depth in the quarterback room on Tuesday. The Lions have reportedly signed former XFL star Jordan Ta’amu, according to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler. He joins a depth chart in Detroit that features Jared Goff, David Blough and Tim Boyle. Ta’amu was phenomenal for St. Louis...
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions announce surprise move as they trim roster down to 85

All NFL teams have until 4 p.m. ET to trim their rosters down to 85 players and that is exactly what the Detroit Lions just did prior to Tuesday’s practice. As you can see below, the Lions have made the following moves, including placing LB Shaun Dion Hamilton on the Reserve/Injured list which means he cannot return to the team in 2021 since the move happened before the start of the regular season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The Lions wide receiver no one can seem to cover at camp

Much of the talk outside of Allen Park about the wide receiver corps of the Detroit Lions has been negative. After all, the team parted ways with the majority of their starters from last season when they kicked off their latest rebuild this offseason. And replaced them with relative unknowns.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 Lions first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2021 NFL season

Not much is expected from the lowly Detroit Lions in 2021-22 — and rightfully so. Not only are the Lions simply not a very good football team as far well-roundedness and talent go, but Detroit also plays in the NFC North division alongside the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears, all of which should be relatively competitive — at worst — this time around.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Philadelphia Eagles Release Veteran Running Back

Veteran running back Kerryon Johnson has been waived by the Philadelphia Eagles with an injury designation, the team announced on Tuesday. The Eagles claimed Johnson off waivers back in May after he was released by the Detroit Lions. Johnson, a second-round pick of the Lions in 2018, has been dealing with a knee injury and was recently listed as “week-to-week.”
NFL247Sports

What Jared Goff said after Detroit Lions debut

Jared Goff saw his first action as a Detroit Lions quarterback Friday in the Lions’ 16-15 preseason loss to the Buffalo Bills. And while the first drive did not go as planned with a three-and-out and Goff taking a sack on third down, the offense quickly bounced back with an 18-play scoring drive to put a field goal on the board.
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Former Eagles cornerback lands on the Lions

After sitting on the open market for nearly five months, former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman has a new NFL team. The veteran nickel defender signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions on Monday evening. Eagles fans certainly aren’t sad to see him move on. Here’s what we wrote...
NFLBleacher Report

Todd Gurley II and Other NFL Players Who Need to Be Signed Immediately

While NFL teams prepare for the first full week of preseason games, front offices will keep tabs on the free-agent pool. As always, clubs will weigh injuries, training camp performances and the overall talent at a position before signing a free agent. The top veterans can provide significant help without going through a full offseason program.
NFLBleacher Report

Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

While the NFL draft and free agency provided plenty of on-paper insight as to what teams might look like in 2021, real answers and concerns are being uncovered now that camps have started. The Green Bay Packers, for example, know they'll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Los Angeles Rams know...
NFLPosted by
RamDigest

Lions Regret? Rams QB Stafford Has One

The Detroit Lions' reputation is an unfortunate one. But it's also a chicken-or-the-egg one. Is the franchise not good enough for the players? Have the players not been good enough for the franchise?. Star quarterback Matthew Stafford, now with the Los Angeles Rams after a long and largely unsuccessful time...

Comments / 0

Community Policy