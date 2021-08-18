Many are illegally crossing US border not because of violence — but for money

Illegal immigration to the US is flourishing — and so are the mischaracterizations about why migrants are coming here. One of the most common distortions is the stock phrase that migrants come here “fleeing violence and persecution.” It’s meant to inspire sympathy, but here’s an assertion that’s much closer to the truth: Migrants are flooding into the US because they’re seeking higher-paying jobs and more generous welfare benefits, and because they think we’ll let them stay now that Sheriff Joe Biden is in charge.