Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Many are illegally crossing US border not because of violence — but for money

By Dave Seminara
New York Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllegal immigration to the US is flourishing — and so are the mischaracterizations about why migrants are coming here. One of the most common distortions is the stock phrase that migrants come here “fleeing violence and persecution.” It’s meant to inspire sympathy, but here’s an assertion that’s much closer to the truth: Migrants are flooding into the US because they’re seeking higher-paying jobs and more generous welfare benefits, and because they think we’ll let them stay now that Sheriff Joe Biden is in charge.

nypost.com

Comments / 281

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Correa
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Nicolás Maduro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Economy#Gdp#Andean#Ecuadoran#Venezuelans#Mexicans#Central Americans#International Living#Ecuadorians#Brazilians#Pew Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Uber
Country
Brazil
Related
ImmigrationVoice of America

Surge of Migrants Heading North Gather Along Colombia-Panama Border

Migrants from Latin America, Africa and Asia are flooding the streets of Necoclí, a town in Colombia across the Gulf of Urabá from the Panamanian border. More than 11,000 migrants are stranded at the port as more arrive with plans to travel north to the United States. Jair Diaz filed this report from Necoclí, narrated by Cristina Caicedo Smits.
ImmigrationInternational Business Times

The Shattered Dreams Of Migrants Sent Back From US To Guatemala

Haydi Consuelo thought she had arrived in the promised land when she walked across the US-Mexico border into Texas with her two-year-old son and other Central American migrants. She thought she would be given shelter but instead she was put on an airplane and sent back to Mexico, where she...
ImmigrationNBC News

Three countries offered to help Afghan refugees, but U.S. flights have yet to arrive

SKOPJE, North Macedonia — Three Balkan countries have offered to help desperate Afghans, but no refugees have flown in on U.S. flights. As thousands of people continue to throng around Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, officials in North Macedonia, Kosovo and Albania — neighboring Balkan countries whose populations have experienced violence themselves — said last week that they had offered to temporarily take in those fleeing Afghanistan.
ImmigrationPosted by
KTAR News

Separated Mexican border families ask for permanent residency

NEW YORK (AP) — Several parents who were separated from their children on the U.S.-Mexico border during former President Donald Trump’s administration on Friday asked the Homeland Security Secretary for permanent legal residency in the United States and compensation, said the mother of two of the children. Keldy Mabel Gonzales...
Immigrationdallassun.com

Courts Deliver Setbacks to Biden Administration Immigration Agenda

WASHINGTON - While the Biden administration focuses on the Afghanistan evacuation crisis, serious problems fester at the U.S.-Mexico border with increasing numbers of unaccompanied children and two important court rulings complicating the administration's efforts to implement its immigration policies. The most recent border numbers show that in July authorities encountered...
Immigrationelreporterosf.com

UN commission expresses alarm over US ‘expulsion flights’ of migrants

The US policy violates the 1951 Refugee Convention, says spokesman. The United Nations has rebuked the U.S. government for deporting migrants under the pretext of Covid-19 legislation — the Title 42 order — that allows for the rapid expulsion of border arrivals. The Biden administration has been sending Central American...
U.S. Politicseturbonews.com

US to keep land borders with Canada and Mexico closed until September 22

To minimize the spread of COVID19, including the Delta variant, the United States is extending restrictions on non-essential travel at our land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico through September 21. USA extends Mexico and Canada border closures. Land borders with Mexico and Canada to remain closed till September...
U.S. PoliticsAnchorage Daily News

US renews ban on nonessential crossings of Canada and Mexico borders

WASHINGTON — The U.S. government on Friday extended a ban on nonessential travel along the borders with Canada and Mexico to slow the spread of COVID-19 despite increasing pressure to lift the restriction. U.S. border communities that are dependent on shoppers from Mexico and Canada and their political representatives have...
ImmigrationWashington Times

How many terrorists will cross into the U.S. through Mexico?

America has been routed in central Asia. The Taliban once again controls Afghanistan, and while many are rightly worried about the larger global strategic effects this foreign policy disaster will have on U.S. interests around the world, my concern today has a narrower and more immediate focus. American border agents...

Comments / 281

Community Policy