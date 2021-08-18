Yankees announce 2022 spring training schedule

We all know the script. The Yankees have a runner on first with fewer than two outs, and almost as if it is ordained by the baseball gods, the next batter hits into a groundball double play. At this point, along with bullpen meltdowns, defensive miscues, and triple plays, the GIDP (ground into double play) has become one of the quintessential plays for the 2021 Yankees. In just 122 games, they have hit into an AL-leading 112 of them, a little under one per game. That’s ... a lot of erased baserunners, which certainly has had a very negative effect on the team’s ability to score runs over the course of this season.