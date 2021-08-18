Cancel
Events In Afghanistan & Haiti Leave The Sussexes “Heartbroken”

Cover picture for the articleMeghan Markle and Prince Harry have become some of the first members of the royal family to speak out on crises unfolding in Afghanistan and Haiti. In a statement issued Tuesday through their Archewell Foundation, the couple said the Taliban’s takeover in Afghanistan and the deadly earthquake in Haiti had left them feeling “heartbroken” and “speechless.” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also urged others to join them in supporting some of the organizations working to help those impacted by recent events.

