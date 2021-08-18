A Completely Delicious Guide to Popular Types of Pie
Remember that show “I Dream of Jeannie?” Insert the word “pie” in place of Jeannie and that’s my M.O. Fruit pies packed with layers of thinly sliced apples sprinkled with cinnamon and dotted with butter. Cream pies filled with a luscious vanilla pudding and topped with a billowy torched meringue. Free-form rustic galettes layered with frangipane and sweet pears. There are so many different types of pies and pie fillings to fall in love with throughout the year.food52.com
