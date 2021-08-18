Cancel
Albany County, WY

Albany County will require masks in its government buildings while CDC recommendations hold

By Morgan Hughes
Star-Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlbany County workers and members of the public will be required to comply with federal masking recommendations while in county buildings, officials there decided Tuesday. The requirement, which came in the form of a resolution adopted by the Albany County Commission, came a day after Gov. Mark Gordon declared that his office would not issue any additional mandates, deferring instead to local officials. Masks have been a relative rarity in Wyoming since the state lifted its face-covering requirement in March.

trib.com

Comments / 0

