Albany County will require masks in its government buildings while CDC recommendations hold
Albany County workers and members of the public will be required to comply with federal masking recommendations while in county buildings, officials there decided Tuesday. The requirement, which came in the form of a resolution adopted by the Albany County Commission, came a day after Gov. Mark Gordon declared that his office would not issue any additional mandates, deferring instead to local officials. Masks have been a relative rarity in Wyoming since the state lifted its face-covering requirement in March.trib.com
Comments / 0