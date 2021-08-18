Manny Jacinto Has Seen Your Tweets About His Cheekbones

You probably know Manny Jacinto best from the NBC comedy series The Good Place, which is why his role in Hulu’s new show Nine Perfect Strangers may surprise you. While there is comedy in this new miniseries—based on the popular Liane Moriarty novel about nine strangers who embark on a 10-day wellness retreat—Jacinto isn’t the one delivering it. He plays Yao, an employee at Tranquillum House, the resort run by the mysterious, ethereal Marsha (Nicole Kidman). He’s devoted to Marsha and her practices, even when his girlfriend, Delilah (Tiffany Boone), also an employee, starts questioning them. But what is the truth? Is Tranquillum House a groundbreaking wellness mecca? Or is something more sinister at play? That’s what you’ll spend eight episodes trying to find out.