‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Reveals Inspirational Words of Wisdom Her Plumber Gave Her After House Flooded

NCIS alumni Pauley Perette just shared some inspirational words her friend, Dave Sanchez, told her after her house flooded. The actress played the absolutely iconic Abby Scuito before leaving the series in 2017. Perette now shares tidbits of her life on her Youtube channel called PAULEYGRAM.

“I was having a great mental health week at the time and then my house started flooding,” she says in the video. She was also embarrassed because Sanchez, who is a plumber, had to come over to her house even though it was quite messy.

“I’m crying like a toddler. Like an unfed toddler,” she explains “and he comes into my house and I’d never met him before […] and I’m crying and I’m so embarrassed.”

According to Perrette, he came over and put his hands on her shoulders. The former NCIS star was very embarrassed at that point and apologized for the flood and for her house being a mess.

“I’m just apologizing for everything in the world,” she says. “He looks me in the eye and he says ‘I am not here to judge you. I am here to help you.'”

Perrette took that message to heart.

“Here’s the point. If all of us were to say, to all the rest of us in the world ‘I am not here to judge you. I’m here to help you,’ what a wonderful world it would be,” she concludes. You can catch the full story here:

Pauley Perrette Just Made a Return to TV Years after Leaving ‘NCIS’ for a Cause

The former NCIS star seemed to swear off TV after her difficult exit, but she’s now returned to television to support a cause. She recently appeared as a part of a fundraising telethon for the LA LGBT Center. After her appearance, she thanked fans for all the love and support.

During the event, Perrette talked about what the TV appearance meant to her.

“I’ve been a part of the LGBT center as a supporter [and] as a donor for a really long time. And it makes me really proud. It makes me really happy. And I’m asking you to join us. Join us in changing lives, in saving lives, and in supporting the people that really need our help,” the former NCIS actress said. “From our LGBT youth, our elderly LGBT, and everything in between.”

But the telethon appearance doesn’t mean she’ll return to acting. The former NCIS star actually announced she’s retiring from the profession after some difficult final years on NCIS. And while the show continues on without her, her absence is very noticeable amongst both fans and casual viewers.

NCIS season 19 airs on Monday, September 20th this year. Perrette has no intention of returning to the show. Instead, she continues to spread words of wisdom and help out with causes that are important to her.