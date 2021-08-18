Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Reveals Inspirational Words of Wisdom Her Plumber Gave Her After House Flooded

By Anna Dunn
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WV4OC_0bVR72nL00

NCIS alumni Pauley Perette just shared some inspirational words her friend, Dave Sanchez, told her after her house flooded. The actress played the absolutely iconic Abby Scuito before leaving the series in 2017. Perette now shares tidbits of her life on her Youtube channel called PAULEYGRAM.

“I was having a great mental health week at the time and then my house started flooding,” she says in the video. She was also embarrassed because Sanchez, who is a plumber, had to come over to her house even though it was quite messy.

“I’m crying like a toddler. Like an unfed toddler,” she explains “and he comes into my house and I’d never met him before […] and I’m crying and I’m so embarrassed.”

According to Perrette, he came over and put his hands on her shoulders. The former NCIS star was very embarrassed at that point and apologized for the flood and for her house being a mess.

“I’m just apologizing for everything in the world,” she says. “He looks me in the eye and he says ‘I am not here to judge you. I am here to help you.'”

Perrette took that message to heart.

“Here’s the point. If all of us were to say, to all the rest of us in the world ‘I am not here to judge you. I’m here to help you,’ what a wonderful world it would be,” she concludes. You can catch the full story here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CcILW0i3gj0

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: We Should All Be A Dave Sanchez (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CcILW0i3gj0)

Pauley Perrette Just Made a Return to TV Years after Leaving ‘NCIS’ for a Cause

The former NCIS star seemed to swear off TV after her difficult exit, but she’s now returned to television to support a cause. She recently appeared as a part of a fundraising telethon for the LA LGBT Center. After her appearance, she thanked fans for all the love and support.

During the event, Perrette talked about what the TV appearance meant to her.

“I’ve been a part of the LGBT center as a supporter [and] as a donor for a really long time. And it makes me really proud. It makes me really happy. And I’m asking you to join us. Join us in changing lives, in saving lives, and in supporting the people that really need our help,” the former NCIS actress said. “From our LGBT youth, our elderly LGBT, and everything in between.”

But the telethon appearance doesn’t mean she’ll return to acting. The former NCIS star actually announced she’s retiring from the profession after some difficult final years on NCIS. And while the show continues on without her, her absence is very noticeable amongst both fans and casual viewers.

NCIS season 19 airs on Monday, September 20th this year. Perrette has no intention of returning to the show. Instead, she continues to spread words of wisdom and help out with causes that are important to her.

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

179K+
Followers
19K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pauley Perrette
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncis#Ncis#Pauleygram#Javascript#The La Lgbt Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MotorsportsPosted by
Outsider.com

NASCAR’s Brad Keselowski Pens Emotional Statement After Crash with Austin Dillon: ‘Sick to My Stomach’

NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski took to social media after the race on Sunday to express his emotions after getting tangled up with Austin Dillon. Dillon had playoff aspirations going into Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway. He was in sixth place after just crossing the start-finish line at the end of stage two when his car made contact with the No. 2 Team Penske Ford driven by Brad Keselowski. As a result, Dillon’s No. 3 car spun out and hit the outside retaining wall on the track’s front stretch.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette left Michael Weatherly a great birthday tribute

NCIS legend Pauley Perrette is still a big fan of Michael Weatherly, and she gave him a glowing birthday tribute this summer. It’s been a while since we last saw Perrette play Abby Sciuto or Weatherly play Anthony DiNozzo on NCIS. Still, they will forever be linked to one of the most successful dramas on television over the past 20 years.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

NCIS star Pauley Perrette shares heartfelt message with fans following rare TV appearance

Since her exit back in 2018, NCIS star Pauley Perrette, who played fan favourite Abby Sciuto in the long-running CBS drama, has kept a relatively low profile. However, over the weekend, the 52-year-old actress made a rare return to television for a cause close to her heart. She and a number of other famous faces joined forces for a fundraising telethon for a Los Angeles-based LGBT charity.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: SHOCKER! Mariah Copeland’s Kidnapper Revealed?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease the search for Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will intensify this week. Time is of the essence, as Mariah is in her third trimester. There is much speculation over who is holding the surrogate captive. There are obvious suspects like Ben “Stitch” Rayburn (Sean Carrigan) or Ian Ward (Ray Wise). Fans of the CBS soap are also looking at Nina Webster (Tricia Cast) with suspicion. However, it could be the least likely suspect.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

A Waiter's Surprising Revelation About How Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Dine

Have you ever wondered what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are like when they are out on a date? Do the Duke and Duchess of Sussex get dressed up and wear crazy British hats, ask everyone around them to curtsey, and act stuffy and formal? Do they dine on caviar and pate and drink magnums of champagne in private rooms so the hoi polloi don't bother them? Or do they let their royal hair down and order dishes they were supposedly prohibited from eating as working royals, like shellfish and pasta with garlic? Or do they enjoy some hamburgers and French fries from In-N-Out and act all chill?
Houston, TXviralhatch.com

Kenny Rogers’ fortune when he died

Kenny Rogers was a country music singer loved by people around the world and just a few hours after his death there were a lot of social media posts in his honour. Kenny worked hard for every penny he earned. Kenny Rogers was born in Houston, Texas, on August 21,...
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Fans Debate Why Sidney Left Jamie Reagan

Here’s a thought for all of you loyal Blue Bloods fans out there — have you ever wondered what happened between Jamie Reagan and his ex-fiancee Sydney Davenport?. Newer fans of the show may not know, but Jamie Reagan was engaged once before he married Eddie Janko. Will Estes’ character was engaged to a woman named Sydney Davenport before they split up after their relationship unraveled.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter DannieLynn Birkhead Visits Locations That Shaped Her Late Mom's Life

DannieLynn Birkhead is retracing the life of her mother, Anna Nicole Smith, over 14 years after her death. For the first time, the late model and reality star's 14-year-old daughter is visiting her mom's hometown of Mexia, Texas, where Anna Nicole spent part of her childhood, alongside her father, Larry Birkhead. The father-daughter duo meets with one of Anna Nicole's high school friends and checks out the places she frequented before becoming famous, all as part of a new 20/20 special.
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

B&B Spoilers: Quinn Gets New Surprise She Never Expected

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for Tuesday, August 17, 2021, reveal in Los Angeles Quinn paying a visit to Eric and getting the shock of her life. The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Eric Forrester Has Some Big News. Quinn (Rena Sofer) has resolved herself to the fact...

Comments / 0

Community Policy