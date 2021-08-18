“And The Beat Goes On” Interview
An interview with Charley Karlotta, writer and performer in “And The Beat Goes On” at the Hollywood Fringe Festival. Charley Karlotta’s rather wonderful solo show, “And The Beat Goes On,” is in the Hollywood Fringe Festival this year! I first saw her show at the Whitefire Theatre’s Solo Fest in 2020, just before the long theatre darkness that was the past year and a half. It’s absolutely hilarious and here is my review which extrapolates on that. But, since I have already seen the show and I wanted to be sure you would, I thought we’d ask Charley all about how it came to be. However, the real question is why in heavens would a career nurse find herself longing to be under any more stress than she already is by getting up in front of strangers and singing!?nohoartsdistrict.com
Comments / 0