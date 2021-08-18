“And The Beat Goes On” Interview

I love hearing when other actors do well in their careers whether I know them personally or not. Recently, I came across an Instagram post by a young actor I worked with on a film. A couple of days ago he announced that he could finally reveal that he had been cast in a major studio picture being directed by one of Hollywood’s most famous directors. I was at first stunned and had to read the post over and over. Then, it occurred to me that his career would now be catapulted into the stratosphere. I felt joy as if I had gotten the news about my own casting. It may sound corny, but I do really love when other actors do well in their career. It reminds me of how far I have come and that the possibilities of me catching that brass ring, is just a step away.