Kevin Lee Revokes Mike Perry’s Michigan Status After Fight Rejection

Kevin Lee doesn’t ever want to hear Mike Perry claim to be from the great state of Michigan again after Perry rejected his challenge for the second time. Kevin Lee has admittedly been looking for an easy transition to the welterweight division in calling out “Platinum” Mike Perry for his return fight in the division. Lee has only competed at welterweight once before, so he believed Perry would make sense as a way to get acclimated to the new temperature up at 170. Perry would respond by rejecting Lee on multiple occasions: once earlier this year and then again last week after Lee’s opponent, Sean Brady, had to withdraw from their fight.