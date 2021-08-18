A Mediocre Johnny Depp Film Is Headed To Disney Plus Next Month
A new Johnny Depp film is headed to Disney Plus next month, and while it’s not one of the actor’s best films ever, it’s still one of his most seen. On September 10th, the House of Mouse’s streaming service is adding 2011’s Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides to its library. The fourth entry in the nautical action-adventure blockbuster series, it’s currently the only outing for Captain Jack Sparrow not on the platform—so fans will be pleased to see it return after disappearing from D+ last year.wegotthiscovered.com
