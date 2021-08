Before you know it, there will be leaves on the ground, fog on your window, and a revamped drink menu at your local coffee shop. Whether you're accepting the new season with open arms or deeply dreading the end of summer, fall is quickly approaching. And if there's anything that excites me about this time of year, it's the fashion. I get to bask in the crisp air while sporting long coats, fun layers, and casual jackets without ever breaking a sweat. Does it get any better than that? Just the thought of cooler weather has me ready to add some new outerwear to my fall wardrobe, and I already have my eye on lululemon's wide selection of outer layers. If you're looking for chic, practical, and sporty pieces to wear on any given fall day, just keep scrolling. Full disclosure: It may be difficult not to add every item to your cart.