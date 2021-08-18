Cancel
College Sports

The ACC would probably take TCU or Baylor before taking Texas Tech or ...

By Old Line Hokie Joined:
sportswar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston. I'm just basing this on the ACC's love for private universities. At this point, WVU would be the only school that I would add. Their fans' behavior vs. Tech next month will make or break my decision. I would assume that WVU will do all they can to make it an enjoyable and safe experience for Tech fans. The Big 12 fans have said that they've enjoyed their visits to Morgantown. I hoping the best for WVU moving forward. I'd like to play for the Black Diamond trophy every year. I kinda miss those hillbillies.;)

virginiatech.sportswar.com

