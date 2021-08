A convo I was following on Facebook and the upcoming Guns n' Roses show got me thinkin' about concert merch. In the Before Time, I spent a lot of time thinking about concert merch, which is weird, but we were going to shows so often, that it was worth thinking about. It's officially been 534 days since I've attended a concert, jumping back in tonight with Primus, and we've got tickets to plenty more, so it's time to start thinking about those shirts that we're never going to wear.