Was "no outbreaks leading to cancelled games," which they accomplished. FSU, VT, GT, NC St., ND, Wake, Miami at least all had outbreaks within the ACC that caused cancellations. Was that because they were less inhibited during their team activities? Maybe maybe not, we do know Bronco and the AD here had everyone in bubblewrap 6 feet apart, limiting contact, zeroed in on virus protocols as the #1 priority. Right thing to do, positive outcome, but it probably impacted our play and was a bigger deal than the number earning.