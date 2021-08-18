Cancel
Introducing the weekly Music City College Sports Notebook

By LOGAN BUTTS Main Street Nashville
mainstreet-nashville.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the first-ever edition of the Music City College Sports Notebook!. There are four Division I athletic programs in Nashville, but one would be hard-pressed to realize that by looking at local coverage of Belmont, Lipscomb, and Tennessee State. These schools get lost in the shuffle of a crowded sports media market that features three major professional sports teams, a number of minor league squads, an SEC school, and countless other events.

