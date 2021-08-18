Introducing the weekly Music City College Sports Notebook

College football as traditionally conceived is dead. The money imperative ran roughshod over all other considerations and the result was professionalization of the sport and the creation of an ugly and obnoxious gameday atmosphere. Coaches and administrators, smelling the truckloads of television money, did everything in their power to parlay the sport’s popularity into budgets larger than the GDP of many African countries, and the construction of facilities that rival, in their splendor, the palaces of ancient emperors. Needless to say, coaches and administrators have gotten geometrically richer in the process. That is hardly a coincidence.