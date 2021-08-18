‘Yellowstone’ Star Jennifer Landon Shares Video of ‘Phenomenal’ Horseback Vacation in Mexico [Watch]

“Yellowstone” fans are well aware of the ranch branding practices. The ritual may look brutal. Nevertheless, ranchhands actually strive to achieve the brand. It symbolizes their induction into a family. Actor Jen Landon, who plays Teeter on “Yellowstone” definitely understands the significance of the brand. Teeter arrived at the Dutton Ranch during the second episode of season three. She was a Texan ranch hand who came looking for work. Although she definitely stood out as unique and it took a while for the rest of the ranch hands to warm up to her, Teeter eventually became an integral part of the crew. She even received the infamous “Yellowstone” brand. And Landon couldn’t have been happier for her character. In fact, during an interview, Landon shared that receiving the brand was her main goal for her character.