Physicians implore area schools to require universal masking
JOPLIN, Mo. – Area physicians say local school districts aren’t doing enough to protect children from COVID-19 when classes begin. They’re urging universal masking. Health care leaders and physicians sent an open letter to 12 districts in southwest Missouri and southeast Kansas. The letter commended the effort by districts last year during the start of the pandemic but says schools should mandate universal masking and change quarantine policies this year.www.koamnewsnow.com
