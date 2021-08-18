Moratorium suggested after Greenville development amendment passed
Tuesday’s Greenville County Council meeting began with a tornado warning and ended with the threat of a moratorium on all county development. In a swift 7-5 vote, the council passed an amendment to the county’s Land Development Regulations code, including the repeal of contentious Section 3.1. The amendment (.pdf) relieved developers of certain infrastructure responsibilities and open space requirements written into the first drafts.gsabusiness.com
Comments / 0