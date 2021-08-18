St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office On View Arrests
Burglary/Drug Arrest- On July 31, 2021, Dep. Salas responded to the 21800 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the reported burglary. A witness observed Destiny Marie Ayres, age 19 of no fixed address, force entry to a hotel room. Ayres was previously issued a notice not to trespass for the property. Ayres was located on scene and in the room she occupied was a bag containing rolled paper and suspected cocaine. Ayres was arrested and charged with Burglary 4th Degree, CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and Trespass: Private Property.
