UT/OU saw where the winds were blowing with Big 12 renewal. They called the SEC and the SEC was more than happy to take the call. It can be argued ESPN started the dominoes with low Big 12 renewal bid but, that ignores the fact FOX is primary Big 12 carrier. As far as the rest goes ESPN is covered with plausible deniability as just advising a TV partner. Sankey takes the heat for a big check and ESPN waltzes in with a 2 year exclusive CFP negotiating window. All was going according to plan with one miscalculation. They needed it to stay under wraps until CFP vote but, whether A&M got wind and spilled the beans or not that CFP vote was going to occur after UT/OU had to give Big 12 notice which means ultimately they end up in the same place regardless. So now the question is who knew what and when and how does the leak lead back to the money? Because in the end it is always about the money.