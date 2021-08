Soundtoys has launched a flash sale on the Little Plate plugin, offering a 70% discount on the effect that brings the lush sound of plate reverb with a modern twist. Inspired by the original EMT 140 plate reverb, we captured the gorgeous sound and vibe of this studio classic and turned it into a fun and musically inspiring plug-in. And we couldn’t resist pushing the limits of reality, so we added a couple of fun twists that let you take Little Plate to spaces the original hardware only dreamed of.