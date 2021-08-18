Cancel
Beloved Missoula Art Museum Closing Down For Good In September

By Mike Smith
 6 days ago
Have you ever stopped by The Giggle Box at the Southgate Mall in Missoula? They've only been around for a short while, but they quickly became a hub for interesting art, with its wild, interactive exhibits and its tendency to have fun bringing in local music and comedy shows. But the plan was always for it to be a limited-run thing - they would act as a sort of pop-up museum for a few months, and then maybe take the concept on the road.

94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Montana StatePosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana FWP Photo and Kids’ Artwork Contests Still Going

If you think it would be pretty cool to see your photography or your kid's artwork on the 2002 Montana Fishing Regulations handbook, here's your chance. This annual contest gives both children and adults opportunities to demonstrate what they think best represents Montanans' love for fishing. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is still taking entries for their annual fishing regulation photo and kids’ art contest. Winners will see their work on the front and back cover of the 2022 fishing regulation booklets.
Missoula, MTPosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula’s Favorite Halloween Store is Set to Open This Week

I wonder if there were some scary moments at the Spirit Halloween store in Missoula the last few days as they get ready to open this week. And I'm not talking about an employee being alone in the store late at night with all the creepy displays that move and make noise. I'm talking about the scary feeling that a store manager must have had when they were thinking "are we going to be able to find people to staff this seasonal store?" It seems like nobody wants to work a regular job these days - let alone a seasonal one. On that note - did you see this cool offer that a local business put out there to anyone that has had their job affected by businesses that are having to close because of the worker shortage? Pretty cool gesture.
MusicPosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Pipes, Drums, Dancers and Cabers-Celtic Weekend

The Daly Mansion grounds were filled with everything Celtic last weekend at the annual Bitterroot Celtic Games and Gathering. The Bitterroot Celtic Society was expecting large crowds, just from the pre-ticket sales and they were not disappointed. It was one of the few sanctioned games during the ongoing pandemic and twice as many athletes wanted to toss the caber (photo below) or toss the sheaf. The Scottish American Athletic Association sanctioned games included Caber Toss, Hammer Throw, Sheaf Toss, Stone Throw, Weight for Distance and Weight Over Bar.
Missoula, MTPosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Fun at the Fort This Weekend to Help Missoula Food Bank

I can see why Missoula Under Construction is such a hit. There's just something about big rigs and machinery that kids love. I remember all the backhoes and dump trucks that I used to have in the sandbox when I was growing up. I would spend hours scooping, loading, and dumping sand piles. And I still remember the first time I got to drive a Bobcat tractor - it was pretty much the coolest thing ever - so awesome! The big thing right now is my three-year-old loves it when the garbage trucks show up in the neighborhood. Loud and obnoxious to most people - but a reason for celebration and must-see entertainment for a preschooler.
TravelPosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Yellowstone National Park Crushes One-Month Visitation Record

Will discussions about implementing more timed visits get more serious as national park visitation momentum continues at a furious pace?. To be determined. And while it may not be as easy to plan a vacation as it once was, in one month, the number of people visiting Yellowstone National Park was equivalent to the number of people who actually live in the state of Montana.
Visual ArtPosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Tribal Artists to be Featured Locally in Two Day Exhibit

I saw an upcoming event featuring one of my favorite local artists, Monica Gilles-BringsYellow and wanted to share it with you because I know it will be amazing. The ZACC is hosting an Indigenous Art Exposure titled "Resiliency of Montana," a two day collaborative featuring tribal artists and an Indigenous Art Market. I'm definitely hitting that market, luckily for me, it's right before our trip to Seattle for Hella Mega, (finally! And it better not get canceled!) so I'll actually be able to get downtown to enjoy this event with the fam.
Montana StatePosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

What Famous Actor Spent Time In Montana To Prepare For New Movie?

Acclaimed filmmaker Jane Campion, whose work includes movies like The Piano and Holy Smoke!, is set to make her return to feature filmmaking this fall after more than ten years. The film she's putting together is called The Power Of The Dog, and it's set to get a small theatrical release in November before being available on Netflix beginning on December 1st.
Missoula, MTPosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Join the Missoula PaddleHeads for 2nd Annual River Cleanup Day

It's a bit depressing when you think about the Missoula PaddleHeads setting a goal to collect 1,000 lbs. of trash from the Clark Fork River with their River Cleanup Day last year. Obviously, it's not depressing that they were doing it - it's depressing that there's so much waste in and along the river. Not only that, but they easily passed the 1,000 lbs. goal and ended up with an amazing (and disgusting) 6,000 lbs. last year.
Montana StatePosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

The Irish Invade Montana

The Irish, Scots and just about everybody else will be gathering in Hamilton this weekend for the 12th Annual "Bitterroot Celtic Games & Gathering." The two-day event will include the most athletes ever entered in the sanctioned games, over 27 clans will be coming, the pipers are arriving and the entertainment has reached new heights.
Hamilton, MTPosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Chamber Gets You ‘Behind The Scenes’ In Bitterroot

How do community leaders in the Bitterroot Valley learn about how the valley's "engine" works? Well, some of them take a unique class from the Bitterroot Valley Chamber Commerce called Leadership Bitterroot. The class meets one day a month for nine months to provide information about everything from history of the valley (photo above) to infrastructure, health care, non-profits, economy, agriculture and more.
Missoula, MTPosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Students Return for Fall Semester at UM and the Homecoming Parade is Back

You've probably noticed that U of M students are returning in time for the August 30th start date for fall semester, and Missoula is looking quite welcoming! I saw the sweetest clip on KPAX news where they interviewed some of the homeowners in the University area. I was fully expecting grumpy people but they were all so excited for the return of students, saying they love seeing the kids walking to class with their backpacks and one couple talked about the "vibrancy" that students bring to not only their neighborhood, but to our city. I thought that was so Missoula of these University area residents.
Montana StatePosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Did Montana’s Smallest Town Turn Down Its COVID Relief Money?

Since COVID began, there have been a few efforts by the government to offer relief to its citizens in the form of stimulus checks or federal grants. And back in March, the American Rescue Plan Act was put into effect, which meant that billions of dollars would be pumped into Montana for education, infrastructure, and other necessities.
TV SeriesPosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

‘Yellowstone,’ ‘1883’ Premiere Dates Announced

A launch date for Season 4 Yellowstone has been confirmed. Additionally, the series premiere date of the Paramount Network show's prequel 1883 has been announced. Both shows will begin in the fall, with Yellowstone returning on Nov. 7 and 1883 premiering on Dec. 19. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill star alongside Sam Elliott in the latter, available on Paramount+. A press release notes that additional cast members will be announced very soon.

