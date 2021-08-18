Beloved Missoula Art Museum Closing Down For Good In September

I wonder if there were some scary moments at the Spirit Halloween store in Missoula the last few days as they get ready to open this week. And I'm not talking about an employee being alone in the store late at night with all the creepy displays that move and make noise. I'm talking about the scary feeling that a store manager must have had when they were thinking "are we going to be able to find people to staff this seasonal store?" It seems like nobody wants to work a regular job these days - let alone a seasonal one. On that note - did you see this cool offer that a local business put out there to anyone that has had their job affected by businesses that are having to close because of the worker shortage? Pretty cool gesture.