HOLLYWOOD—I must admit last week was a terrific week in the “Big Brother 23” house because people were actually fighting to survive, well Christian was. I mean after Derek X decided to take the shot at Christian, the house was flipping left and right, Christian was merely one vote from staying in the game, but he was not able to persuade the Jokers to keep him, which left Tiffany upset to say the least. That friction between Tiffany, Azah and Derek F is going to explode people, I don’t know when, but it is going to happen.