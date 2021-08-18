Dolly Parton Added to Forbes’ List of America’s Richest Self-Made Women

Dolly Parton can now add “novelist” to her resume (as if she needs one); she just announced that she co-authored a fiction book with James Paterson called Run Rose Run. Dolly shared the news of the new venture on Instagram. She wrote, “I cannot be more excited about the release of my very first novel #RunRoseRun with @jamespattersonbooks. I also have a new CD to go along with the book, based on its characters and situations. I hope you enjoy the book and the songs as much as we’ve enjoyed putting it together.”