Jeff Kowalski art show at BHML

Jeff Kowalski’s art work may be viewed from Aug. 28 though October in the Great Room of the Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library (BHML) during normal library hours. Jeff grew up in Tulsa, Oklahoma where his grandfather founded a commercial art studio. Visiting museums and taking art classes as a child honed his interest in art. After earning a PhD in Art History at Yale University in 1981, Jeff taught at Temple University and Northern Illinois University, where he headed the Art History Division from 1996 to 2004. A specialist in the art and architecture of ancient Mesoamerica and the Andes, he has authored numerous articles interpreting the visual culture of ancient Maya civilization.