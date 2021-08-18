The Summer of Love and That Song About ‘San Francisco’

“If you’re just joining us,” said CNN anchor Anderson Cooper sometime at around 9 p.m., “things have gone completely off the rails.” Well, not exactly. The 2021 “We ♥ NYC: The Homecoming Concert” on the Great Lawn in Central Park couldn’t have started more smoothly. There was a threat of rain—and word of the impending tropical storm (and maybe hurricane) Henri was certainly on the minds of the organizers, led by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. The skies were overcast all afternoon and at 4:58 p.m., literally just two minutes before the event’s 5 p.m. kickoff, the sun broke through and the crowd estimated at 60,000 was ready for the star-studded event.