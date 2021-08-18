The Summer of Love and That Song About ‘San Francisco’
You know who really hated “San Francisco (Be Sure to Wear Flowers in Your Hair)”? The city officials of San Francisco. It was apparent by the early months of 1967 that their city was going to be receiving an influx of young people once school let out and the weather warmed up—some higher-ups were predicting that thousands of them might besiege the city, jobless, homeless, many of them taking drugs and congregating on the streets without a care in the world.bestclassicbands.com
