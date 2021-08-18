Road and parking lot striping taking place throughout Rocky Mountain National Park

Galena Forest is a heavily wooded area in Reno, and Galena Creek Regional Park (which also offers camping and a visitors center that hosts events and offers educational programming) includes the Jones Creek Loop Trail. This family-friendly trek features a dirt path, a creek and monarch butterfly sightings. Park in the lot just up the gravel road from the visitors center. You’ll see signage for the Jones Creek Loop Trail. Follow the path (but keep an eye on your feet—the path is marred by large, jutting rocks) and turn right at the first fork. The loop is easy to follow for the rest of the way. Along the way you’ll run into a creek, which flows pretty heavily in the spring but shallows out in summer. Hikers create makeshift bridges to help navigate the water in the wetter months so you can keep your feet dry. In spring and summer, you’ll see large swarms of monarch butterflies. Continue along the path through the woods. The creek burbles, offering a peaceful soundtrack, and the trail is easy and relatively flat with mild elevation gain. Children can manage the trail without much trouble, and many hikers bring their dogs. It’s also a popular area for trail running.