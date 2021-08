On Monday, the nation realized 191,385 new Covid cases, 84,739 Covid-related hospitalizations, and 653 deaths. Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent. A third shot in the arm is next in the desperate battle against COVID-19. The Biden-Harris administration plans to announce that all who received vaccinations should get another one eight months later. For those administered the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna shots, it means a third dose.