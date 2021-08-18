Martin Ventures launches Reimagine Care, looks to raise $25 million

“We are excited to help OSARO scale their business as they continue to widen their geographic targets and grow their product offering”. OSARO Inc, a global leader in the development and deployment of advanced robotic automation for logistics, has announced the completion of a series C funding round led by Octave Ventures. The new round brings OSARO's total funding to date to $67.5 million. New investors include Octave Ventures, J17 Capital, and Tomales Bay Capital. Existing investors AME Cloud Ventures, iRobot Corporation, King River Capital, and Founders Fund also participated.
