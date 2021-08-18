Cancel
Nashville Business Journal

Martin Ventures launches Reimagine Care, looks to raise $25 million

By Joel Stinnett
Nashville Business Journal
Nashville Business Journal
 5 days ago
Reimagine Care joins a string of startups Martin Ventures has launched in recent years, the most notable of which, Contessa Health, was sold to Amedisys in June for $250 million.

www.bizjournals.com

Nashville Business Journal

Nashville Business Journal

#Amedisys#Martin Ventures#Reimagine Care#Contessa Health
