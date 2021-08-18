Martin Ventures launches Reimagine Care, looks to raise $25 million

The Investment Round Led by Insight Partners Will Help element5 Fuel Growth and Simplify the Adoption of AI and Rpa across the Post-acute Care Market. Element5, an Automation as a Service solution leveraging AI and RPA for post-acute care, announced the closing of its Series A round of funding led by global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners. The fundraising round also saw participation from industry leaders, Maxwell Investment Partners, LLC. Element5 will use the financing to accelerate growth of their world-class product for post-acute care, while strengthening its market foothold through customer expansion and scaling of global operations.