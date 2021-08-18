Cancel
Business

Cohen & Steers names new senior vice president and head of ESG

By Kali Persall
irei.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCohen & Steers has appointed Khalid Husain to the newly created role of senior vice president and head of ESG. Husain will oversee the firm’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework and integration process, serving as chair of the Cohen & Steers ESG steering committee. He also will be in charge of enhancing the investment teams’ existing ESG process, supporting strategy development and helping to guide the firm’s commitment to responsible corporate practices.

