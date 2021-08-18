Cancel
Sports

NBC edited out 41% of the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo Summer Olympics

Primetimer
Primetimer
 5 days ago
According to Tim Burke, NBC showed 1 hour and 20 minutes of the 2-hour, 20-minute Closing Ceremony for the primetime broadcast. Burke also revealed what NBC omitted, including the opening montage and the entrance of the Japan flag.

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

