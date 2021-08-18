Texas school district adds masks to dress code in attempt to get around governor's ban
PARIS, Texas — A school district in northeast Texas is adding masks to its dress code in an apparent attempt to get around the governor’s ban on face covering mandates. The Paris Independent School District (PISD) announced the change in a statement Tuesday, saying its board of trustees is concerned about the health and safety of its students and staff as COVID-19 cases rise in the Lone Star State and around the nation.www.fox17online.com
