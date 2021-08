*This post is based on group classifications used during the 2020 season. This will be updated in September once the official 2021 sectional classifications are released. Emerson Boro will be led by a strong senior class that is headlined by defender Sarah Jablin, who was Second Team All-Bergen County last fall. The senior is back on defense along with keeper Jamie Falotico. Senior forwards Gia Mandile and Emma Worthington are also back and that 1-2 combo on offense will make this squad hard to keep up with. Junior Victoria Sterinsky is another player to watch this fall for Emerson Boro.