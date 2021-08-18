Cancel
Facebook Reportedly Deleting Racist, Fatphobic Comments Aimed at Lizzo

By Jacklyn Krol
 6 days ago
Facebook is coming to the defense of Lizzo following fatphobic and racist social media comments aimed at the pop superstar. On Aug. 13, Lizzo debuted her first new single in two years, "Rumors," featuring Cardi B, the lyrics for which call out both social media trolls and the media for spreading rumors, gossip and criticism about her. Unfortunately, vicious vile trolls have been leaving numerous racist and fatphobic comments on social media in response to her song and empowering music video.

