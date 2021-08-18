Cancel
Lindale, TX

Curious George is Hanging at Lindale’s Most Expensive Airbnb at $899 Per Night

By Billy Jenkins
When most people talk about Lindale it's mostly about Miranda Lambert or just small town living in East Texas. But after you see the most expensive Airbnb that is available to rent in Lindale you might be talking more about this home specifically. The home is big enough for up to 16 guests staying per night which makes it much easier to split the charge of $899 per night (plus cleaning fees, service fees, and taxes).

