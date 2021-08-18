City Of Charlotte Renames Jefferson Davis Street, 1st Street Change On List Of 9
The city of Charlotte announced Wednesday that Jefferson Davis Street is being renamed Druid Hills Way. The name changing process started in June. Members of the community were asked to weigh in on 17 suggested names, then ranked their top three choices. The city said in a news release that Druid Hill Way received 55% of the votes for first choice. The street sign will be unveiled to the public on Sept. 25.www.wfae.org
