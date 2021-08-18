Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

City Of Charlotte Renames Jefferson Davis Street, 1st Street Change On List Of 9

By WFAE
Posted by 
WFAE
WFAE
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The city of Charlotte announced Wednesday that Jefferson Davis Street is being renamed Druid Hills Way. The name changing process started in June. Members of the community were asked to weigh in on 17 suggested names, then ranked their top three choices. The city said in a news release that Druid Hill Way received 55% of the votes for first choice. The street sign will be unveiled to the public on Sept. 25.

www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WFAE

WFAE

3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
960K+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Jacksonville, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vi Lyles
Person
Jefferson Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Legacy Commission#Confederate#Marine Corps#Charlotteans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WFAE

At New Belmont Middle, Traffic Is Almost As Stressful As COVID-19 Mitigation Efforts

At Belmont Middle School the buses ran late and the parents arrived early, wrapping around the new building on South Point Road an hour before classes began. It's a pattern that likely repeated across the Charlotte region, as in-person classes began amid a bus driver shortage. The threat of COVID-19's delta variant hangs over everyone, with school boards scrambling last week to decide whether to require masks.
EnvironmentPosted by
WFAE

Officials: 5th Person Found Dead After North Carolina Flooding

Officials have found a fifth person dead after flooding in western North Carolina. Haywood County Emergency Services announced in a Facebook post that they found the fifth victim, Frank Lauer Sr., 74, of Cruso on Sunday. It was the fifth day of rescue efforts in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Fred.
EducationPosted by
WFAE

Salt Lake City Mayor Announces Mask Mandate For K-12 Students

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced today she's issuing a mask mandate for K-12 students in the city. They return to class Tuesday. The Salt Lake City School District declined to take an official stance on the mandate. But in a statement, it said it strongly supports wearing masks as a protection for kids not eligible for the vaccine.
Mecklenburg County, NCPosted by
WFAE

Mecklenburg's Largest COVID-19 Superspreader Event Was At A Church. So Why Are Religious Services Exempt From The New Mask Mandate?

Mecklenburg County’s largest known superspreader COVID-19 event stemmed from weeklong church services last fall at the United House of Prayer on Beatties Ford Road. County officials believe the event led to more than 200 infections and 12 deaths. But when County Commissioners instituted a new mask mandate Wednesday, the order...

Comments / 0

Community Policy