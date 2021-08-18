Cancel
Public Health

Governor Holcomb Announces 15-Member Public Health Commission

By Ken Hartman
clintoncountydailynews.com
 5 days ago

Inside INdiana Business is reporting that calling Indiana’s public health system its “Achilles Heel” in the state’s economic recovery and resiliency, Governor Eric Holcomb Wednesday announced the formation of a commission to examine the public health system. The 15-member panel will take a statewide look at public health departments and make recommendations to improve their structure, funding and operations. Holcomb says such a review was planned before the pandemic, but the need is exacerbated by the global healthcare crisis.

