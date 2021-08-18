Cancel
Cowley County, KS

Community Music School set for open house

The Community Music School (CMS) at Southwestern College will host an open house on Monday, Aug, 23, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the lower level of the Darbeth Fine Arts Center on the Southwestern College campus. Community members are invited to attend. There will be an instrument petting zoo, a chance to tour the CMS studios, and an opportunity to learn what CMS has to offer families and individuals in Cowley County and beyond. Light refreshments will be served. The CMS is now enrolling students for the 2021-2022 academic year. Teachers are available for piano, violin, viola, percussion and voice. Private lessons can be scheduled at times that are most convenient for families and their busy lifestyles. In addition to private lessons, the CMS has many opportunities for group classes and ensembles this year.

