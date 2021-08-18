Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Polk County, FL

Small plane makes emergency landing in Polk County

Posted by 
10 Tampa Bay
10 Tampa Bay
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vlirc_0bVQzzAr00

A small plane made an emergency landing late Tuesday night near Lakeland International Airport, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say it happened at 11:19 p.m. in the westbound lanes of SR-570, just east of Drane Field Road at Milepost 4.

The pilot, a 23-year-old man, and a flight student safely guided the Piper Cherokee single-engine aircraft into the right grass shoulder without any injuries or damage, FHP says.

The plane was safely relocated back to Lakeland Linder Airfield.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lakeland, FL
Accidents
Polk County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
County
Polk County, FL
Polk County, FL
Accidents
Lakeland, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lakeland, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Landing#Florida Highway Patrol#Aircraft#Accident#Fhp#Lakeland Linder Airfield
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy