Small plane makes emergency landing in Polk County

A small plane made an emergency landing late Tuesday night near Lakeland International Airport, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say it happened at 11:19 p.m. in the westbound lanes of SR-570, just east of Drane Field Road at Milepost 4.

The pilot, a 23-year-old man, and a flight student safely guided the Piper Cherokee single-engine aircraft into the right grass shoulder without any injuries or damage, FHP says.

The plane was safely relocated back to Lakeland Linder Airfield.