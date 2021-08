Taisun Phommachanh was in line to be Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei’s top backup in 2021, but an Achilles injury threw a wrench into those plans. Head coach Dabo Swinney is overjoyed at how quickly Phommachanh has been able to heal, but he is still not practicing 11-on-11 period. It has opened the door for redshirt freshman Hunter Helms and true freshman Will Taylor to compete for the right to be the No. 2 quarterback behind Uiagalelei. Walk-on Billy Wiles earned some praise from Swinney, too.